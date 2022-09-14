Microsoft publishes a video on how to disassemble one of its Surface computers

- Advertisement -

wants any user to be able to repair at least some of their , so he has posted a video on the official Surface channel on YouTube showing how to surface laptop go 2 to carry out repairs. Of course, as soon as the video begins there is a notice indicating that the company recommends seeking professional assistance for all device repairs, which sounds like a disclaimer, although it is no less true that if you do not know what you are doing, it is better to turn to someone else with the necessary knowledge and skills.

To access the innards of the Surface Laptop Go 2, one of Microsoft’s entry-level laptops, you have to remove a handful of screws and the keyboard deck. Once that is done, users with the necessary knowledge and skills can replace things like the batterywhich only requires the removal of four PH00 screws before removal.

Other accessible elements are the SSD, the Surface Connect port, the speakers, the fan-heatsink and the input-output system. However, the same cannot be said for RAM, which cannot be upgraded by the user. This is a detail that possibly scares more than one to buy a Surface Laptop Go 2.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 laptop, if purchased from Spain, has a base price of 669 euros. At the moment they are served in two configurations: one has an Intel Core i5 as a processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for data, while the other raises the RAM to 8GB in exchange for paying 769 euros. There is another variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of data storage, but that one, at least for now, is out of stock.

In recent years we have seen a debate around the right to repair that has generated more noise in the United States than in Europe, although it was raised in both places. Fortunately, at least in the European Union, the issue seems to be quite on track in favor of the right to repair.

For its part, Microsoft has also taken steps in favor of the right to repair, which is not bad if we see that iFixit, years ago, had no mercy when it came to giving a score of 1 out of 10 to several Surface computers, including the Pro 6.

