Microsoft prepares the ‘tablet mode’ of Windows 11: do you know what the most important change is?

Microsoft could not leave behind a feature of Windows 10 that allowed to squeeze the most out of the operating system on computers with a two-for-one soul: those convertibles that we can use as a normal laptop or, if we prefer, as a tablet with the keyboard folded in the back or disconnected. Proof of this concept is its Surface range of computers, which has always revolved around the tablet concept since the very launch of Windows 8, the first of the Redmond OSes that dared to face the, at that time, practically newly released iPad. So with that history that is now a decade old, Windows 11 begins to outline what its future will be like if we use the computer as one of these devices. Soon there will be news in Windows 11 The fact is that in the last few hours information has appeared on social networks confirming that Microsoft already knows what that tablet mode of its new operating system will be like. Through a publication, the user @thebookisclosed romented that one of the first decisions he will make will be to “automatically hide the taskbar when using your device as a tablet”. At the moment, it does not seem that there is a specific date for the release of these functions and those who have had access to the sources say that it is “in the early stages” of development, so before we would have other more critical updates and that have already been announced by Microsoft itself. One of them is the (expected) arrival of full support for Android applications, which will allow users to use the same apps that they have on their mobiles in a kind of really interesting continuity function. “Next month we’ll bring new experiences to Windows including a public preview of how you can use Android apps on Windows 11 through the Microsoft Store and our partnerships with Amazon and Intel, taskbar improvements with mute and unmute , sharing windows more easily and bringing the weather to the taskbar, in addition to the introduction of two new redesigned applications, Notepad and Media Player”, Microsoft stated almost a month ago, when the first functions and novelties of the which will be one of the most relevant loc updates that we have from Windows 11. >