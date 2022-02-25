Microsoft prepares new features to use tablet mode in Windows 11

The team at Microsoft has released a new build of Windows 11 for those in the Insiders program with some exciting news.

And among the novelties we find a new taskbar compatible with Windows 11 tablets and a new widget panel.

Optimized taskbar and better widget panel for Windows 11

Microsoft showed off the new taskbar for tablets or 2-in-1 devices running Windows 11. As you can see in the image, it’s optimized to take better advantage of the screen and ensure a good user experience.

For example, one of the changes is that the taskbar can be used in two modes. One allows the user to use the screen without fear of accidentally touching the screen, but without losing sight of the taskbar. And the other mode allows the user to easily use it by touch.

Although you can switch from one mode to another manually, you can also set the settings to automatically hide the taskbar when the laptop is used in tablet mode.

On the other hand, the Microsoft team also wants to improve the experience provided by Windows 11 widgets. The idea is that the panel combines the widgets chosen by users with news content.

So instead of clearly separating each section, Microsoft wants the user to have the feeling that it is a single custom panel. And on the other hand, you want to give more prominence to the content of the news feed. And of course, the options that allow us to customize the organization of the widget panel to adjust it to our needs will continue to be maintained.

At the moment, all these new features are part of Microsoft’s tests to improve the Windows 11 experience. We will have to wait to see if they will be included in a future Windows 11 update.