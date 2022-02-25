Tech News

Microsoft prepares new features to use tablet mode in Windows 11

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The team at Microsoft has released a new build of Windows 11 for those in the Insiders program with some exciting news.

And among the novelties we find a new taskbar compatible with Windows 11 tablets and a new widget panel.

Read:

The Babymaker, the bike with a classic look that embraces electric mobility

Optimized taskbar and better widget panel for Windows 11

Microsoft showed off the new taskbar for tablets or 2-in-1 devices running Windows 11. As you can see in the image, it’s optimized to take better advantage of the screen and ensure a good user experience.

For example, one of the changes is that the taskbar can be used in two modes. One allows the user to use the screen without fear of accidentally touching the screen, but without losing sight of the taskbar. And the other mode allows the user to easily use it by touch.

Although you can switch from one mode to another manually, you can also set the settings to automatically hide the taskbar when the laptop is used in tablet mode.

On the other hand, the Microsoft team also wants to improve the experience provided by Windows 11 widgets. The idea is that the panel combines the widgets chosen by users with news content.

So instead of clearly separating each section, Microsoft wants the user to have the feeling that it is a single custom panel. And on the other hand, you want to give more prominence to the content of the news feed. And of course, the options that allow us to customize the organization of the widget panel to adjust it to our needs will continue to be maintained.

Read:

So you can turn a presentation into a dynamic web

At the moment, all these new features are part of Microsoft’s tests to improve the Windows 11 experience. We will have to wait to see if they will be included in a future Windows 11 update.

Previous articlePoco X4 Pro 5G without secrets: technical data sheet and detailed render
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Microsoft prepares new features to use tablet mode in Windows 11

The team at Microsoft has released a new build of Windows 11 for those in the Insiders program...
Android

Poco X4 Pro 5G without secrets: technical data sheet and detailed render

Poco X4 Pro 5G is getting closer and closer: i render high resolution of the three presumed color...
Android

OPPO Find X5 Pro will have an iPhone 13 style optical stabilization | Rumor

OPPO Find X5 and X5 Pro arrive in a couple of days, but there is still time to...
iphone

If Face ID is broken, it will no longer be necessary to completely replace the iPhone

Currently, when you have problems with Face ID and you take your iPhone to the Apple Store, the...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.