Microsoft Defender is the Redmond company solution for protecting Windows-based computers. A fairly effective antivirus system that allows you not to have to depend on third-party alternatives and that can be seen improved and completed with a new security center.

A new system for control the security of different associated devices to the Microsoft account, something that is logical now that many users access the services offered by the company through all kinds of connected devices, such as phones or tablets.

All controlled devices

In this sense and according to what they point out from Bleeping Computer, Microsoft may be working on a system to be able to bring Microsoft Defender protection to other terminals to which users connect using a Microsoft account.

It would be something like a home security suite compatible with different platforms and operating systems such as Windows 11, Windows 10, iOS, Android and macOS.

For now it’s about a development that has the code name “Gibraltar” and that is already being tested internally by Microsoft employees. This new system seeks to offer an antivirus but also protection against phishing, security detection in passwords, protection against identity theft, security recommendations …

An administrator will be in charge of control and manage the different members that are added through email invitations or QR codes. To be able to access this protection it will almost certainly be that those interested will have to install a client on iOS, Android, Windows or macOS devices and thus access the family’s security panel.

With the personal control panel, which the user has shown Ahmed Walid on Twitter, home network administrators can monitor all registered devices for alerts. In fact, the first images show how this system will allow you to see security alerts of the devices as well as monitoring aspects such as the connections.

For now it is unclear when this feature could reach the publicBut hopefully it gets to Windows 10 and Windows 11 first and the Insider Program first.

