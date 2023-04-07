Microsoft prepares animated backgrounds for video calls from Teams

Microsoft is working on a new feature for video calls from Teams.

A new dynamic that will allow users to have more options when choosing a background for their video calls. So beyond the possibility of blurring the background or choosing a static background, a new option will be added. We tell you what this future update of Microsoft Teams is about.

Animated backgrounds for Microsoft Teams video calls

- Advertisement -

In a previous article, we told you that Microsoft Teams would implement a green screen feature for video calls. This new dynamic would eliminate the defects that usually occur in video calls when using wallpapers, since the definition is lost when moving.

But it is not the only function that Microsoft is preparing to give users more options in video calls, since it also plans to add animated backgrounds. A new option that would be added to the possibility of blurring the background, choosing a virtual Teams background, using your own background, among others.

This is announced in the Microsoft roadmap:

The dynamic background feature in Teams Meetings allows users to replace their existing background with a dynamic animation for a more immersive virtual environment. Offers various options to enhance the meeting experience with creativity and customization based on your preferences

This would allow a dynamic similar to what we find in Google Meet with its animated backgrounds. It may only be two or three options, and the theme may not fit for a work meeting, but instead aims to give video calls a fun touch.

- Advertisement -

One detail to keep in mind is that this option is designed to be implemented on Windows and Mac, so it will not be available for mobile phones. According to the roadmap, this new animated backgrounds feature could be released in May, so we will have to wait and see how it works.