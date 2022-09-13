Microsoft prepares a Surface Gaming Laptop, a team specialized in games

- Advertisement -

An interesting leak has let us see all the specifications of Surface , a new team that will present in October and that, as its name suggests, will be specialized in gaming. We do not have details about the design that this new Surface could have, but being a product oriented to the gaming market, we can expect an “aggressive” line and some type of customizable RGB LED lighting.

In the filtration, express reference is made to a premium finish, since the chassis It will be made of an aluminum and magnesium alloy., and it is indicated that it will be available in “platinum” and “matte black” colors. Its format should be that of a “traditional” laptop.

- Advertisement -

What we do know quite well are its specifications, since these have been leaked in great detail. The Surface Gaming Laptop will have a PixelSense Flow display of 16 inches with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz. It is not indicated but we imagine that it will be compatible with AdaptiveSync.

To be able to move that pixel count in current smoothly, the Surface Gaming Laptop will come in two different configurations, one with a graphics card GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile and 4 GB of GDDR6 memory and another with GeForce RTX RTX 3070 Ti Mobile with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory. Between both graphics cards there is a significant performance difference, so much so that I think Microsoft should consider offering an intermediate configuration with GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB of GDDR6 memory.

The base model will come configured with a processor Intel Core i5-12500H, which has 4 high-performance Golden Cove cores and 8 high-efficiency Gracemont cores (16 threads in total), while the top model will feature a Core i7-12700H, which has 6 high-performance Golden Cove cores and 8 high-efficiency Gracemont cores (20 threads in total). Both can be configured with 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR4X memorya type of memory that is soldered to the board, and will come with a 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB or 2 TB SSD, depending on the option we choose.

- Advertisement -

In the attached image we can see the rest of its specifications. It is clear that the Surface Gaming Laptop is going to be a state-of-the-art device, that it will be compatible with the latest industry standards and that it will have everything you need to enjoy a good user experience. In this sense we can highlight his excellent autonomy (between 15 and 16 hours per battery charge) and its under weight (1.95 kilograms for the model with Core i5-12500H and 2.01 kilograms for the model with Core i7-12700H).

We do not have details about its possible sale price, but looking at the list of components of each configuration it is clear that it will be quite high. At the moment we have no evidence that Microsoft will be able to launch an alternative Surface Gaming Laptop configured with AMD components, so we have to wait.