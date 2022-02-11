Tech News

Microsoft prepares a Surface equipped with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, faster than AMD and Intel

After the recent arrival of the Surface Go 3, it seems that Microsoft would be preparing a new device for your Surface familyapparently geared towards being a laptop, which would equip Qualcomm’s flagship ARM-based chipset for Windows devices, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3.

As they have shared from WinFuture, it would be conceivable that the company was working on a new ARM-based Surface Pro or Surface Pro X, and even a Surface Laptop as this chip, unlike its predecessors, combines two high-end pure core clusters to achieve a higher level of performance than previously seen with Windows on ARM.

Graphene can be used to remove radioactive uranium from water

Geekbench Microsoft Surface OEMVL EV2

On the other hand, the Geekbench results suggest a fairly powerful CPU, even able to stand up to some of the current 25W Intel and AMD processors, at least when it comes to multicore performance. And it is that this CPU is above last generation processors such as the Intel Core i7-1165G7, for example, which currently has a lower score in multi-threaded workloads in Geekbench. Unfortunately, however, this advantage is limited, as when it comes to single core performance, we will continue to see a dominance of chips from Intel and AMD.

Although without a doubt one of the factors that most attracts our attention is the nomenclature of this model. And it is that if we look back, this device seems to be in line with the latest code names seen in the company’s Surface devices, while the “EV2” designation suggests that the product has entered the hardware testing stage, the Equipment Verification Testing (EVT) process. An advanced stage that the manufacturer focuses on ensures that all hardware is working properly before finalizing the external and internal design.

