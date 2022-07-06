Microsoft prepares a light version of Outlook for Android

Not all smartphone users may have access to models with sufficient features to run the usual applications, or may not have generous mobile data rates.

In this regard, some of the main technology companies have been bringing to the market light versions of their usual applications to which Some features have been cut to be as light as possible for low-income mobiles.



Intended for low-income mobiles

In this sense, according to the updated route time of Microsoft 365, Microsoft is now working on the launch for this month of July a “Lite” version of Microsoft Outlook for low-end Android mobiles.

As The Verge has learned based on official documentation, It will only have support for Outlook, Hotmail, Live and MSN accounts, excluding support for rival email services such as Gmail or Yahoo, and supporting only a single email account at a time.

According to ZDNet, Microsoft already has an app called Microsoft Outlook Lite in some regions, so it’s more than possible that the company may actually be preparing for a massive expansion of this app to other markets.

For now, it is unknown to which other markets it will expand its light version of Outlook for Android, and in fact, the company has not wanted to give further explanations beyond what is displayed in the roadmap for Microsoft 365.

Microsoft Outlook Lite may be reminiscent of the Go versions of Google applications that it has been releasing for low-resource Android devices over time, and may be more than enough for most users, and more so for those who usually do use of Microsoft services instead of the services of other email providers.

On the other hand, Microsoft is also testing a new Outlook application for Windows, which has the peculiarity of being web-based and possibly replacing the current Outlook application in the future, although for now, this new application is still in the testing phase.