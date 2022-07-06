HomeMobileAndroidMicrosoft prepares a light version of Outlook for Android

Microsoft prepares a light version of Outlook for Android

MobileAndroidTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
finger g957e43e6c 1280.jpg
finger g957e43e6c 1280.jpg
- Advertisement -

Not all smartphone users may have access to models with sufficient features to run the usual applications, or may not have generous mobile data rates.

In this regard, some of the main technology companies have been bringing to the market light versions of their usual applications to which Some features have been cut to be as light as possible for low-income mobiles.

[mb_related_posts1]

Intended for low-income mobiles

In this sense, according to the updated route time of Microsoft 365, Microsoft is now working on the launch for this month of July a “Lite” version of Microsoft Outlook for low-end Android mobiles.

As The Verge has learned based on official documentation, It will only have support for Outlook, Hotmail, Live and MSN accounts, excluding support for rival email services such as Gmail or Yahoo, and supporting only a single email account at a time.

Instagram announces new features for videos

According to ZDNet, Microsoft already has an app called Microsoft Outlook Lite in some regions, so it’s more than possible that the company may actually be preparing for a massive expansion of this app to other markets.

For now, it is unknown to which other markets it will expand its light version of Outlook for Android, and in fact, the company has not wanted to give further explanations beyond what is displayed in the roadmap for Microsoft 365.

Microsoft Outlook Lite may be reminiscent of the Go versions of Google applications that it has been releasing for low-resource Android devices over time, and may be more than enough for most users, and more so for those who usually do use of Microsoft services instead of the services of other email providers.

[mb_related_posts2]

On the other hand, Microsoft is also testing a new Outlook application for Windows, which has the peculiarity of being web-based and possibly replacing the current Outlook application in the future, although for now, this new application is still in the testing phase.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Europe

How do EU member state parliaments compare on gender equality?

For the first time in its history, France has elected a woman at the...
Tech News

The (essential) present of Green IT

It has been 30 years since the United States Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, started...
Apple

Mac, iPhone, iPad and more: here are the codes of many Apple products on the way

Apple is preparing at least three new Macs with Apple Silicon M2 chips: for...
Europe

Does NATO’s collective defence apply to Ceuta and Melilla?

When the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was founded back in 1949, member states,...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apps

Android Auto 7.9 is now official: the new beta version could increase the quality of the audio and can now be downloaded

A week after Android Auto hit 7.8 stable, the beta progresses to receive Android...
Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...

© 2021 voonze.com.