Microsoft PowerToys 0.69.1 Released with Several Fixes for Windows Registry Editor
Microsoft has released an update to PowerToys, its suite of customization tools for Windows. Made available on Wednesday (12), the new version of the application brings a series of corrections to problems found in its resources by users.

For those who have experienced crashes, crashes or other issues over the past month, PowerToys version 0.69.1 brings definite improvements to prevent your tools from malfunctioning. Microsoft highlights various changes specific to the Registry Viewa tool that allows you to edit functions through Windows registries.

(Image: Screenshot/TechSmart.com)

In addition to fixing bugs in the PowerToys registry editor user interface, the update makes new shortcuts available for saving a new configuration: “Ctrl + S” and “Ctrl + Shift + S”. Registry View has also received an improvement that will prevent it from closing unexpectedly when running the tool with administrator privileges.

“This is a release that addresses problems in version 0.69.0 and brings bug fixes that we deem important for stability”, comments Microsoft, justifying the absence of new features that allow customizing the Windows experience.

It is worth remembering that the suite of tools has brought several improvements to its existing features in recent months. The Text Extractor — the self-explanatory name of the function that extracts text from images —, for example, now supports new languages ​​and symbols, making it easier to identify characters in photos.

The application received a new flyout on the taskbar designed to look and feel native to Windows 11, and while it’s compatible with Windows 10, the older version of the operating system is getting further and further away from Microsoft’s focus.

