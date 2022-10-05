Microsoft PowerToys 0.63 is released with minor feature improvements and bug fixes

Microsoft has released a new update for PowerToys, the application that brings several tools for customizing the experience in different editions of Windows. With the new version 0.63, the company has added minor improvements to existing features and fixed a number of bugs reported by users since the last build was released. A detail that deserves to be highlighted is the significant reduction in application size. Its installer is now only 83 MB, and after being installed, PowerToys 0.63 takes up only 587 MB of PC storage, a decrease of 28%.

Big Tech explains that it was able to reduce the application's size by no longer including dedicated Windows App SDK, Visual C++ Redistributable, and PowerToys Interop files. Instead, PowerToys 0.63 uses libraries that are already installed in the operating system. In addition to making the application more compact and efficient, the Microsoft added improvements to Quick Highlight. Now, you will no longer have to search through the various options for special and accented characters — just select a specific language and the app will only show the letters and symbols referring to a single dialect.