Microsoft plans to launch the Xbox Games Store iOS in 2024.

Is it possible to have an Xbox app store on the iPhone?
In a recent interview, Xbox boss Phil Spencer talked about the new European Union Digital Markets Law that will come into force in 2024 and how this could allow third-party App Store entry on the iPhone.
Spencer sees this as a great opportunity and wants to offer the Xbox ecosystem on any platform, including mobile devices.
Not currently possible on mobile, Spencer believes a world will be built where mobile is open and Microsoft can easily adapt its Xbox and Game Pass apps to sell games and subscriptions on mobile.
All of this considering that smartphones are the biggest platform that people currently play games on.
“We want to be able to deliver Xbox and content from both ourselves and our third-party partners to any screen someone wants to play on.Spencer told the Financial Times. “Today, we can’t do that on mobile devices, but we want to build a world that we believe will go wherever those devices open up.”
Microsoft and its problems with the Apple App Store.
The Microsoft company has faced problems in the past with the Apple App Store, since the Cupertino company has strict policies for the applications that are available in its store.
However, Microsoft has been working to comply with these policies and ensure that its play store is compatible with the iPhone.
The company has confirmed that it is in talks with Apple to bring the play store to the App Store.
However, there are no specific details yet on when the Play Store will launch on the iPhone.