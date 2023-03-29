Microsoft plans to add AI, faster updates and better security to Windows 12

Continuing the attempt to modernize the Windows platform, Microsoft is working on a project focused on native compatibility for Win32 applications. Its most recent attempt at this modernization was with Windows Core OS, which aimed to provide a modular UWP operating system that stripped the platform of legacy features and application compatibility. in favor of being lightweight, faster to install updates and much more secure. But that all stopped there because the company failed to release a version of the Windows Core operating system for mainstream PCs. Windows 10X was Microsoft’s last attempt at this, but the project was canceled in 2021 after months of internal testing and years of development on Windows Core OS itself.





The current project is codenamed CorePC and is designed to be a modular, customizable variant of Windows for Microsoft to take advantage of different form factors. Not all Windows PCs need full support for legacy Win32 applications, and CorePC will allow Microsoft to configure Windows "editions" with varying levels of features and application compatibility. The big change with CorePC over the current version of Windows is that CorePC is state-separated, just like Windows Core OS. State separation allows for faster updates and a more secure platform through user-inaccessible read-only partitions and third-party apps, just like on iPadOS or Android. Why accessing the Windows clipboard could cause security problems CorePC divides the operating system into multiple partitions, which is essential to allow for faster operating system updates. State separation also allows for a Faster and more reliable system reset functionalitywhich is important for Chromebook devices in the education sector.





If Windows Core OS was an effort to "rebuild" Windows as a configurable system, Windows CorePC starts with the full Windows desktop. The Windows Central portal says that CorePC will be a way to compete with Chromebooks, running only Edge, Web applications, Android applications and Office, at a much lower cost compared to complete systems. Microsoft is also working on a version of CorePC that meets the current feature set and capabilities of the Windows desktop, but with state separation enabled for faster updates.