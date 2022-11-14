Microsoft pauses Windows 11 22H2 distribution because of game issues

THE Microsoft paused the distribution of update 22H2 for the Windows 11 after logging problems in games. Users have reported lower and choppy framerates in games, lag, and even rampant CPU underutilization after the update. The 22H2 update for the Windows 11 was released by Microsoft a few weeks ago for the general public and brought several new features and bug fixes, but it also came with bugs on NVIDIA GPUs and AMD Ryzen 9 chips🇧🇷





The company acknowledged that “some games and apps may perform less than expected or may be slow on Windows 11, version 22H2.” In turn, Microsoft said it has suspended the update for affected settings. Therefore, users who have not installed Windows 11 22H2 will no longer have the update sent through Windows Update until Microsoft deems the issue resolved, but it is still possible to perform the process manually.