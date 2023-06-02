Microsoft Paint finally gets a dark mode in Windows 11

Microsoft has finally started testing a new dark mode for its Paint app on Windows 11. The Redmond giant had teased the feature about two years ago, but it’s only now rolling out the change to the Canary and Dev channels for Windows Insiders.

As with most other apps in Windows 11 that support dark modes, Paint will automatically switch based on your system theme, or you can manually enable dark mode in Paint’s new settings page.

We’re also rolling out improvements to zoom controls to give you more flexibility and control over how you view your content on screen.

You can now zoom in and out to a custom amount, and there’s even a fit to screen button that will adjust the zoom to match the size of your Paint window and its resolution.

Other Paint improvements include updated dialog boxes that match the Windows 11 style and improved accessibility shortcuts. Unfortunately, there still isn’t an option for layers, so Paint is still the basic image editor we’ve had inside Windows for decades.

Microsoft is testing this updated version of Paint with Windows Insiders now, which means it should roll out to all Windows 11 users in the coming months.

Do you still use Paint?