Microsoft Outlook Lite has arrived on Android: a 5 MB mail client

Outlook Lite has finally on the Google Play Store: it is a version of the popular e-mail optimized for devices with extremely low technical specifications, a strategy already attempted (with little success, we must add) by giants like Google (with various apps ” Go “) and Facebook (with Facebook Lite).

Outlook Lite weighs only 5MB and is able to work even on devices with only one GB of RAM; the app also promises low power consumption, without giving up any of the fundamental features of the “complete” client and with even higher performance. Furthermore, it is designed to work even in areas covered by less sophisticated and advanced network connectivity technologies than those (4G and 5G) we are used to in our parts.

Outlook Lite is currently available in a limited number of markets, mostly in development; the complete list includes:

Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Peru, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Venezuela

THE supported mail services from the app they are all Microsoft owners: Outlook.com, Hotmail, Live, MSN, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Exchange Online. We leave the Google Play download badge for completeness:

Microsoft Outlook Lite | | Google Play Store, Free