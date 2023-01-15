Microsoft Outlook app for iOS will get new navigation bar

the application of Microsoft Outlook for the iOS operating system will receive a new navigation bar. The novelty for the email service should arrive to facilitate access to the Calendar, Feed, Contacts and Files of the software. According to the website Neowin, the Microsoft is working on this feature to make the bottom navigation bar more customizable. This way, the user will be able to add the Mail, Calendar, Feed, Contacts and Files in the order they see fit.





Microsoft introduced similar changes to the Outlook app for Android about a month ago, and the company has also promised to bring the revamped navigation bar to users of the service on Apple iOS. THE navigation bar is certainly nothing new for Outlook mobile users, as the feature has been around for some time, but the full customization of the tool is very welcome to make it easier and more dynamic to use.

The company did not say when the new bar navigation of Outlook will be available for users on iOS, but it has given a forecast for this to happen by next March. Either way, the wait might be worth it. Additionally, an updated “floating action button” is also set to debut alongside the new customizable navigation bar. However, nothing is guaranteed yet, as Microsoft has gone back on its promises many times in the past. How about you, did you like the news? Tell us in the comments down below!