Microsoft OneDrive will not receive updates for Windows 7 and 8 starting in March

It has been months since Microsoft announced the end of the Windows 7 security update service, but today there are still millions of computers that continue to use this version of the operating system. And it is that despite the great efforts of the company so that its users upgrade to Windows 10, and now to Windows 11, it is still a rather slow process.

So the latest post from Microsoft’s Tech Community blog may start to speed up the transition a bit, ensuring that OneDrive users on Windows, 7, 8, or 8.1 computers will not be able to sync their content to the cloud As of March 1, 2022. Or what is the same, OneDrive will no longer have update support for any computer that is not running a Windows 10 or higher operating system.

However, this does not imply that we will lose our files or access to them if we do not update our system. All files will remain accessible from the OneDrive app no ​​matter what version of Windows you’re using, they just won’t automatically upload to the cloud anymore.

To avoid problems with OneDrive, Microsoft recommends updating to a newer version of Windows before March of next year. As for systems that cannot run Windows 10 or Windows 11, Microsoft says that users can still backup their files by uploading them to the OneDrive web app.

On the other hand, in addition to stopping the updates and the synchronization capacity, it seems that Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 will lose OneDrive support on January 1, 2022. As Microsoft itself states, the company wants «focus resources on new technologies and operating systems, and provide users with the most up-to-date and secure experience«.

Although it may seem somewhat exclusive, it is not an advertisement that surprises in excess. And it is that the life cycle of Windows 8 ended in 2016, with the Redmond giant stopping the general support for Windows 8.1 in 2018, even before Windows 7, in 2020.

In fact, Microsoft has already advanced that plans to end official support for Windows 10 in 2025, a date that aims to be the next push to upgrade to Windows 11, and possibly a date close to the launch of the next version of its operating system.