Microsoft OneDrive Down for Several Hours After DDoS Attack from Hacker Group

Microsoft has confirmed that it has suffered a targeted attack on the servers of OneDrive, its cloud storage service. The malicious actors managed to carry out a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack that left the platform offline and prevented access for its users in the last week. The attack appears to have been carried out by a group of hackers known as Anonymous Sudan, which is also alleged to have been linked to other intrusions into Microsoft services. OneDrive went offline on Monday night (05), but the company mitigated the problemand the platform returned to normality in the early hours of Wednesday (07).

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks consist of sending multiple requests to a web server in such a way that it exceeds its response capacity and makes its service temporarily unavailable on the network. In some cases, criminals demand payments to disable malware. While Microsoft is yet to reveal details about the DDoS attack targeting OneDrive, responsibility for the incident has been claimed by Anonymous Sudan, a hacking group believed by experts to be linked to Russia. Members of the criminal organization released a message in their public group on Telegram.

“Microsoft, do you think we forgot about you?”, said the criminals. “We are motivated to teach you liars a great lesson in honesty that none of your parents ever taught you. OneDrive is down, let’s see your new excuse now.”

The latest incident follows multiple outages to Microsoft’s web services. Earlier this month, Outlook and SharePoint Online also went down for unknown reasons, and now, the theory is that Anonymous Sudan could be related to the instabilities. In a note, Microsoft told the site Bleeping Computer which is investigating the case and taking measures to protect customers and ensure the stability of its services. There were no reports or indications that users had lost data due to the attack.

