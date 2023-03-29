Microsoft officializes 2nd generation Surface Hub 2S with new edition of Windows integrated into Teams

Microsoft announced on Tuesday (28) a new generation of its collaborative screen for virtual meetings that focuses on increasing productivity for professional use. The 2nd generation Surface Hub 2S features a new edition of Windows called “Teams Rooms on Windows”, which enables a number of unprecedented features for enterprise management. The collaborative touch screen will be sold in the same 50 and 85 inch sizes of the predecessor version. In addition, the new generation “inherits” the panel with support for multitouch up to 20 points, allowing the use of different professional applications with a more intuitive and dynamic user interface.

Microsoft has not confirmed the processor model used and other specifications of the new Surface Hub 2S, but it is worth remembering that the first generation has an 8th generation Intel Core i5 and a 4K+ resolution display. - Advertisement - Teams Rooms on Windows is the biggest highlight of the 2nd generation Surface Hub 2S. The new operating system replaces the Windows 10 Team Edition shipped on the first generation Surface Hub 2S with a host of unprecedented tools for productivity, collaboration and managing virtual meetings. Huawei Mate 30 Pro: still one of the best on the market (and Google services are secondary)

According to Microsoft, the software will “meet the realities of modern work”, so the operating system is integrated with many Teams Rooms features which include meeting rooms, events and webinars, breakouts and the Whiteboard tool. Based on images shared by Microsoft, you can see that Teams Rooms on Windows brings a new user interface with design cues from Windows 11 and Teams Roms for Android. Cortana, the company’s virtual assistant, will be available to speed up tasks through voice commands, reminders and more.

Teams Rooms on Windows will not be available as an update to the 1st generation Surface Hub 2S — which will end support on October 14, 2025 — so companies looking to adopt the new operating system with full integration with Microsoft services must purchase the new version of the collaborative screen. - Advertisement - Microsoft says pricing, availability and more hardware details for the 2nd generation Surface Hub 2S will be announced later this year.

