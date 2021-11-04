Microsoft Office, new hub and audio / video editing tool coming soon

In the future we will be able to do video editing and audio production with … Microsoft Office? Perhaps it is a bit too risky forecast, but it is confirmed at the Ignite conference that at least a bit the Redmond giant is moving in this direction. A few months ago we reported the acquisition of Clipchamp, a tool (rather powerful and versatile for being Web-based) dedicated to video editing. As expected already then, Clipchamp officially joins the Microsoft Office family. It is worth pointing out that the platform remains independent and with its own identity.
It’s not over: a “recording studio” has been added in PowerPoint, as Microsoft called it, for those circumstances in which it is not possible to make a live presentation. You can write annotations, customize the background, and choose the best angle to film yourself as it presents itself. Once the registration is finished, the user can see a preview of the presentation and go back to work on it until they are satisfied. This news will only arrive early next year, Microsoft said.
Microsoft also unveiled a new one version of its app / hub web page for Office: improve the user interface and increase functionality. This page / app, for those unfamiliar with it, is the starting point not only to launch all the apps included in your Office plan, but also to retrieve all your recent documents, search for files and much more. Microsoft has focused in particular on content, creating a new section with a search tool and filter system much more complete and powerful. It can search Outlook, Teams, OneDrive, and SharePoint. In the Create section, on the other hand, there is a collection of templates and apps for the development of new projects and documents. The new interface will be rolled out in the coming weeks.
Among other new additions to its productivity suite, Microsoft announced:
- Context IQ, a series of AI-based experiences throughout the Microsoft 365 package that will suggest operations, contacts and more based on context, and will gradually learn to get to know the user better.
- JavaScript in Excel: Microsoft has implemented the framework of the famous language that allows you to create customized functions and data types. It will be available starting in November, but only in preview.