Microsoft Office, new hub and audio / video editing tool coming soon

It’s not over: a “recording studio” has been added in PowerPoint, as Microsoft called it, for those circumstances in which it is not possible to make a live presentation. You can write annotations, customize the background, and choose the best angle to film yourself as it presents itself. Once the registration is finished, the user can see a preview of the presentation and go back to work on it until they are satisfied. This news will only arrive early next year, Microsoft said.

Microsoft also unveiled a new one version of its app / hub web page for Office: improve the user interface and increase functionality. This page / app, for those unfamiliar with it, is the starting point not only to launch all the apps included in your Office plan, but also to retrieve all your recent documents, search for files and much more. Microsoft has focused in particular on content, creating a new section with a search tool and filter system much more complete and powerful. It can search Outlook, Teams, OneDrive, and SharePoint. In the Create section, on the other hand, there is a collection of templates and apps for the development of new projects and documents. The new interface will be rolled out in the coming weeks.