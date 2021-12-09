Microsoft offered to bring Xbox exclusive games to iPhone, based on a set of private emails that The Verge has revealed after Epic’s trial against Apple.

These games would have been played in the Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) platform, made up of servers with the processors of Xbox One and Xbox Series X, instead of relying on the local processing power of your phone.

If the deal had been closed, you could theoretically have bought a copy of a game from Apple’s App Store and run it like any other app, rather than having to pay for a monthly subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with a fixed catalog of games and then have to use Microsoft’s App Store solution based on a web interface.

Emails between Microsoft Xbox business development chief Lori Wright and various members of Apple’s App Store teams show that Microsoft was concerned about an Xbox game service based on individual apps from the App Store.

Microsoft mentioned the “Management complexity of creating hundreds or thousands of applications”, how they would have to update each of those apps to fix any bugs, and how all those app icons could lead to cluttered iOS home screens, among other concerns.

We believe that the issues described here will create frustration and confusion for customers, resulting in a lower experience on Apple devices relative to the equivalent experience on all other platforms.

In March of last year, Microsoft proposed that it could create those hundreds of individual apps to submit to the App Store, as long as it could make those apps look a little more like a shortcut, not including all the software needed to play games on. the cloud in each app.

If we have a single streaming technology application, it will take about 150MB, but the other applications will only take about 30MB and will not have to be updated when the streaming technology is updated. This will mean a better experience for users

It was also then that Microsoft introduced the idea of ​​bringing Xbox exclusive games to iOS, arguing that they would also need “The streaming technology package as a separate app to deliver the right experience.”

It would be an incredibly exciting opportunity for iOS users to have access to these exclusive AAA titles in addition to the Game Pass games.

Obviously, none of this happened. Microsoft rejected Apple’s new App Store guidelines in September 2020 and announced the web version of xCloud a month later. It arrived this past April.

Microsoft says it was Apple that rejected its proposals, because it insisted on forcing each and every game to include the full stack of streaming software.

Our proposal to bring the games through individual applications was designed to comply with the policies of the App Store. It was denied by Apple based on our request that there be a single streaming technology application to support individual game applications, as indicated in the initial email.

Forcing each game to include our streaming technology stack turned out to be unrealistic from a support and engineering standpoint, and would create an incredibly negative experience for customers.

At the end of last April, Apple’s App Store director of games, Mark Grimm, suggested that this was not the only reason the companies did not reach an agreement: it could also have something to do with money. .

Microsoft didn’t want to include in-app purchases in every game, which Apple was supposed to let Microsoft games bypass the App Store rules on purchases.

“Unfortunately, Microsoft proposed a version of xCloud that did not meet our App Store Review Guidelines, specifically the requirement to use in-app purchase to unlock additional features or functionality within an app.”read a statement from Apple.

Nevertheless, Microsoft denies that in-app purchases influenced the final decision. “Reasons for rejection were not related to in-app purchasing capabilities; we currently offer Xbox Cloud Gaming through a unique Xbox Game Pass app on the Google Play Store with no IAP enabled, for example, and we would do the same through the App Store if we were allowed to. “