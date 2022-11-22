Microsoft offered Sony a 10-year Call of Duty deal on PlayStation

In a new chapter of the soap opera between Xbox and its rival, Microsoft would have offered Sony a deal for Call of Duty to stay on PlayStation for a decade. The Xbox maker revealed to The New York Times that it made the proposal to the Japanese company on November 11, but Sony declined to comment on its competitor’s statements.

The future of the Call of Duty franchise as a cross-platform product is one of the crucial areas that regulators around the world are looking at in Microsoft’s bid to buy Activision Blizzard for US$ 68.7 billion (~R$ 365.4 billion)the tech industry’s biggest deal to date. - Advertisement - Of the sixteen governments investigating the deal around the world, only Saudi Arabia and Europe have approved the deal, but Microsoft has said it expects Serbia to be the next country to deliver its verdict.