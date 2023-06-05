Microsoft may withdraw Activision Blizzard from the UK to complete acquisition

- Advertisement -

Microsoft would be considering removing Activision from the UK as an extra measure to circumvent the blockade imposed on the billionaire acquisition. According to a Bloomberg article, Microsoft Chairman Brad Smith will meet UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt next week to discuss the controversial decision by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Microsoft confirmed in a publication that Smith will be in London, where he will speak about the potential of artificial intelligence and the need to regulate it. He will also discuss other issues such as the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and a commitment to finding creative and constructive ways to address regulator concerns. Previously, the chancellor had criticized the decision of the Competition and Markets Authority, saying that the regulatory body should better understand its responsibilities. However, Bloomberg says the UK government is unhappy with some of Smith's public criticism of the regulator. Among them, the president of Microsoft had said that "Europe is a better place to do business than the United Kingdom".




