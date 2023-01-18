Microsoft may lay off 11,000 employees globally, reveals new rumor

THE Microsoft plans to lay off about 11,000 employees across its global operation. The information was shared by sources who have access to the human resources department of the Redmond company.

According to these people, the hiring stoppage and the 5% cut of the entire workforce could make Microsoft continue to show good results in the coming quarters.

There is still no list of sectors and countries that should be affected by mass layoffs, but sources guarantee that not even the engineering department will be spared.