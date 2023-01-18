Microsoft may lay off 11,000 employees globally, reveals new rumor

HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftMicrosoft may lay off 11,000 employees globally, reveals new rumor

By Abraham
THE Microsoft plans to lay off about 11,000 employees across its global operation. The information was shared by sources who have access to the human resources department of the Redmond company.

According to these people, the hiring stoppage and the 5% cut of the entire workforce could make Microsoft continue to show good results in the coming quarters.

There is still no list of sectors and countries that should be affected by mass layoffs, but sources guarantee that not even the engineering department will be spared.

Image/reproduction: Microsoft building.
Commenting on the subject, analyst Dan Romanoff pointed out that this is bad news for the technology market.

Overall, another pending round of layoffs at Microsoft suggests that the environment is not getting better and is likely to continue to get worse.

Romanoff points out that Microsoft already took a job cut at the end of last year, but the previous round is nowhere near what the company might end up doing now.

For now, Microsoft does not comment on the matter. In any case, this job cut by the company is part of a much larger wave that has already hit Amazon, Meta and other companies that operate in the technology sector.

