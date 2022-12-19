Microsoft May Launch Cheaper Xbox Game Pass Subscription With Ads

According to a survey that appeared on ResetEra, the company is interested in knowing if players would be willing to pay a lower monthly amount for Xbox Game Pass in exchange for some advertisements.

However, another option brings a surprising idea: pay a lower amount, but have Xbox exclusives with a delay, which could be six months. It was unclear how the commercials would be integrated into the service.

While a survey isn’t a guarantee of something happening, it does suggest that Microsoft is looking at alternatives to broaden the Xbox Game Pass subscriber base. Previously, the head of the games division, Phil Spencer, said that the number of users has slowed down on consoles, while on PC the numbers remain strong.