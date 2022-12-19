Microsoft May Launch Cheaper Xbox Game Pass Subscription With Ads

Microsoft may introduce a new Xbox Game Pass membership tier with a lower price but bringing ads.
According to a survey that appeared on ResetEra, the company is interested in knowing if players would be willing to pay a lower monthly amount for Xbox Game Pass in exchange for some advertisements.
However, another option brings a surprising idea: pay a lower amount, but have Xbox exclusives with a delay, which could be six months. It was unclear how the commercials would be integrated into the service.
While a survey isn’t a guarantee of something happening, it does suggest that Microsoft is looking at alternatives to broaden the Xbox Game Pass subscriber base. Previously, the head of the games division, Phil Spencer, said that the number of users has slowed down on consoles, while on PC the numbers remain strong.
As of January 2022, Xbox Game Pass has over 25 million subscribers, according to Microsoft. Recently, as part of the UK investigation into the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the company was revealed to have an installed base of 63 million users.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said Game Pass subscriptions on PC increased by 159% compared to last year and with cloud gaming, the company is transforming how games are distributed, played and viewed. According to him, more than 20 million people have used the game streaming service to date.