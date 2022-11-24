Microsoft may have Activision Blizzard acquisition blocked in the US

The US Federal Trade Commission is set to launch an antitrust lawsuit to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, according to a new article. According to sources at the newspaper Politico, the organ’s member, Lina Khan, seeks to regulate the power of one of the largest technology companies in the world.

The report cites that the lawsuit is anything but certain, but several people within the Federal Trade Commission are skeptical of Microsoft's arguments. So far, neither the agency nor the company have commented. If the Federal Trade Commission decides to block the deal, it will be a heavy blow for Microsoft, which is already seeking approval from the UK Competition and Markets Authority, which has not been favorable to the process and has shown concern about the consequences of the acquisition.

As we extend the joy and community of gaming to everyone, we are incredibly excited to welcome the fantastic teams and iconic franchises of Activision Blizzard to Team Xbox https://t.co/DVrgYS8ssB — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 18, 2022