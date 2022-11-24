Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Microsoft may have Activision Blizzard acquisition blocked in the US

By Abraham
Microsoft may have Activision Blizzard acquisition blocked in the US
The US Federal Trade Commission is set to launch an antitrust lawsuit to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, according to a new article.

According to sources at the newspaper Politico, the organ’s member, Lina Khan, seeks to regulate the power of one of the largest technology companies in the world.

The report cites that the lawsuit is anything but certain, but several people within the Federal Trade Commission are skeptical of Microsoft’s arguments. So far, neither the agency nor the company have commented.

If the Federal Trade Commission decides to block the deal, it will be a heavy blow for Microsoft, which is already seeking approval from the UK Competition and Markets Authority, which has not been favorable to the process and has shown concern about the consequences of the acquisition.

An antitrust lawsuit would see Microsoft go to US courts to get the deal approved. The Federal Trade Commission is expected to give its response on the acquisition by the end of this month.

The European Commission has already started a new investigation to determine the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The agency believes that if Microsoft has control of franchises like Call of Duty, it could use that power to hurt competitors.

So far, the deal has only been approved in Saudi Arabia and by CADE in Europe. The prediction is that the verdict of the other bodies will be out by March 2023.

