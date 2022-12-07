Microsoft may create a “Super app” based on WeChat to rival Apple and Google

Microsoft has been betting on integrating more and more functionalities to its projects, such as the Microsoft Edge browser. now the portal The Information reports that the company from Redmond can bet on a “Super app” to give access to all its services to compete with the app stores of Apple and Google.

The report claims that Microsoft’s app can integrate services like Teams, Bing search, and more. Everything would be done along the lines of WeChat, a very popular application in China that allows you to chat like WhatsApp, shop, make payments, play online, read the news and much more.

There is still no mention of the name for the application, but everything indicates that it may be similar to Microsoft Start, which is already available for Android and iOS. With it, you can read news, access Bing search, online games, maps with nearby locations, do visual searches and manage text messages.

- Advertisement -

This could be a new strategy from Microsoft after several attempts to overcome the App Store and Google Play by creating an ecosystem with an app store and trying to insert Bing into Safari by default.

As such, we can assume that Microsoft will release a new app or add more functions to Star in the future to make it more popular as well as its other services.