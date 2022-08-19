Microsoft may be testing mouse and keyboard support for Xbox Cloud Gaming

Update 08/18/2022 – HA

Windows Insider Pack users on Windows 10 and 11 were pleasantly surprised in the latest update to the Xbox and Xbox Game Bar apps. With the change to the Xbox Gaming interface came new speculation about the proximity of mouse and support. In the new version, it was possible to notice the mouse and keyboard support icon, as well as a filter that will help in the search for games with this possibility. Currently, Xbox Cloud Gaming only supports joysticks and touch commands. For PCs and laptops, an Xbox gamepad is required. It is even contradictory that the Xbox Cloud Gaming collection is one of the largest when compared to other streaming services, including titles from , Bethesda and EA, but that it does not reach an audience that does not have a gamepad.

Users complained that, for now, the update brought some bugs, with thumbnails and cloud games having startup problems. Further down, you can see the new filter that brings up a mouse and keyboard, next to the controls options. Among the games in the catalog with this new layout are Psychonauts 2 and Sea of ​​Thieves. Because Xbox Cloud Gaming uses Xbox console hardware to run the titles, only games that support mouse and keyboard on Xbox consoles will receive the same level of support on Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, so far this is all speculation and there are no official dates or confirmations of when the changes should come — or if they should come as expected by users. It is worth remembering that it is important to think about the quality of the video algorithm, which can handle the most precise movements of a mouse and improve the user experience.

Original text (22/06/2022)

Xbox Cloud Gaming will get keyboard, mouse support and latency improvements

Microsoft is set to add mouse and keyboard support to Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud), its service that lets you stream Xbox games to televisions, computers, mobile devices and more. Earlier this year, the company had hinted that it would bring the functionality and is now encouraging developers to prepare for the addition of the mouse, keyboard, and major improvements in latency.

Xbox Game Streaming Team Software Engineer Morgan Brown explained that Xbox has had keyboard and mouse support for years, but now the goal is to bring the function to PC streaming users.

Previously, Microsoft Flight Simulator director Jorg Neumann hinted that keyboard and mouse support in Xbox Cloud Gaming could arrive this winter. The company has been encouraging developers to think more about this feature for games that stream on PC, so it’s likely to appear soon.

The intention is that games on the Xbox platform on Cloud Gaming, not those on PC, have the possibility for the player to choose to play with a mouse and keyboard or the traditional joystick. Titles like Sea of ​​Thieves, Minecraft, Halo Infinite and even Fortnite could count on the novelty. Currently, few games have the function.

Along with mouse and keyboard support, Microsoft will also provide more options for developers to improve streaming latency in their games through the new Display Details API, which can save up to 72ms of latency overall. It uses Direct Capture, which reproduces hardware resources in software to eliminate waiting time for VSync, doubling and even tripling the load, and can even do the scaling necessary for televisions.

Microsoft is adding keyboard and mouse support to Xbox Cloud Gaming soon. Xbox devs are being encouraged to add support to games now so they light up in xCloud once the integration is ready https://t.co/nBlgat5voJ pic.twitter.com/aYc5HftCia — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 21, 2022

However, Direct Capture supports maximum resolution of 1440p and there is no support for dynamic resolution or HDR yet, but this should not be a problem for most developers as Xbox Cloud Gaming runs games at 720p on mobile devices and even 1080p on PC. Microsoft intends to increase these numbers and reach 4K, but there is no forecast for that to happen.