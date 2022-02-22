Microsoft markets the Surface Laptop Studio in Spain

Surface Laptop Studio is the most powerful device in the Surface hardware lineup. It has just landed in Spain and we can already buy it in the Microsoft Store and in the main retailers.

Surface Laptop Studio was the big surprise at Microsoft’s latest hardware presentation event (where we could also see the new generations of Surface Pro, Surface Duo and Surface Go) and confirmation that the Redmond giant is getting a proprietary hardware line as complete as it is innovative.

Microsoft says that this ‘Laptop’ “It has been created to help users break down barriers and unleash their imagination” And it does this by offering flexibility for different modes of work, laptop or tablet, and all with great performance for content creators, developers, designers and even gamers.

As you will see in the images, the key to its flexibility lies in a design that allows switching between modes simply with a twist of the high quality screen and resolutiona 14.4-inch multi-touch PixelSense with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,600 points in a 3:2 aspect ratio, with a 120 Hz refresh rate with a contrast ratio of 1,500:1, Dolby Vision support and compatibility with the Surface Pen 2 stylus.

Inside, stand out the 11th generation Intel processors, with the possibility of mounting models such as the Core i5-11300H or the Core i7-11370H. To enhance the graphic section, in addition to the integrated Intel Iris Xe, it equips the NVIDIA GeForce 3050 Ti in the higher version. It is accompanied by an M.2 PCIe SSD of up to 2 Tbytes for internal storage and 16 or 32 Gbytes of LPDDR4x RAM.

Connectivity is well complete. It offers support for the latest wireless standards, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, in addition to its USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, a proprietary Surface Connect connector and a headphone and microphone jack. A tremendously versatile and capable all-in-one convertible, 2-in-1 laptop with an aluminum and magnesium chassis and a weight of just 1.7 kg.

Surface Laptop Studio, versions and prices

The new Surface preinstalls Windows 11 as standard and is now available in Spain for consumers, businesses and the education sector in the Microsoft Store. The official store offers permanent discounts for teachers, parents and students, which help purchase Surface devices, accessories and subscriptions. The store also offers many benefits such as free expedited shipping, 60-day returns, and 90-day free support.

Surface Laptop Studio is officially priced at €1,699 with the base configuration consisting of the Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. From there, Microsoft offers four other configurations until you reach the top of the range with the Core i7, 32 GB of RAM, a 2 Tbyte SSD and the aforementioned NVIDIA dedicated graphics. The equipment is also available from authorized resellers such as Amazon.