Microsoft makes Xbox Game Pass friends and family plan official

After a leak last week, made a new version of the Xbox Game Pass service official and began testing in Colombia and Ireland. It offers the same benefits as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but lets you share the subscription with four or .

Microsoft confirmed the Xbox Game Pass friends and family plan and brought more details, such as its pricing. In the testing phase, it costs US$ 22 (~R$ 136) a month. For comparison, the Ultimate level costs R$ 44.99 per month in Europe.

Among its attractions is the possibility to share your subscription with friends, allowing everyone to pay a lower price to enjoy all the benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. However, it is worth noting that to integrate the subscription all users must be from the same country.

Check the regulation below:

You can only be a member of one group at a time.

The main account can invite up to four people at once and a maximum of eight people can accept your request annually

Your group members can join a group up to twice a year. This includes leaving and then joining the same group

Only the main account will be able to share Game Pass benefits. Group members will not be able to share with other accounts on their consoles.