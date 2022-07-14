Microsoft makes it easier to take notes on mobile

Microsoft is updating OneNote on Android with a number of options that make it easier to take notes on mobile.

With this new version of OneNote, not only can we easily access the notes that we already have saved, but we also have at hand the options we need to capture new notes and content.

OneNote adds more options on Android

Among the novelties that we will find with the new OneNote update we have a new Home tab, as you can see in the image above. In the lower menu, the app shows us the options to record a voice note, write it or capture some content with the camera.

So you will no longer have to complicate yourself looking for these options in the menu, since they will always be visible. And on the other hand, on the Home screen we will also have a preview of all the notes created and saved.

Just by clicking on any note you can edit them or use some of the options that OneNote offers to add more content. And as a bonus, the ability to toggle between a list or grid view is added. So if you want to, for example, see more notes at once, you can opt for Grid view.

And if you want to have even more control over the notes that appear on the Home page, you can use the filters. You can specify that notes are displayed by date created, updated, or alphabetically. Or you may be interested in filtering by type of note, accounts, notebooks, etc.

On the other hand, Microsoft has also taken into account that users can perform more actions with gestures, for example, just by sliding your finger down the notes will be synchronized, if you press it for a long time, quick reactions will be shown, among others. Actions.

All these new features will be gradually implemented with the latest version of OneNote for Android.