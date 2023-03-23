Microsoft Loop launches with AI capabilities for collaborative project creation

O Microsoft Loop was announced this Wednesday (22) to compete with other productivity apps. It is a collaborative platform that aims to provide a virtual environment so that co-workers can develop a project together. Initially, it was known as Fluid Framework, but it changed its name and arrives free of charge. To do this, people have access to different types of visuals, as well as texts and other tools to keep tasks organized. That is, Loop arrives to compete with apps like Notion and Google Docs, the latter being one of the company’s applications that will receive artificial intelligence resources.

In practice, Microsoft's service should work like a big whiteboard, where project members can suggest ideas and talk about the progress of a task. Likewise, co-workers have the chance to expose schedules, links, new demands and observations. Compared to competitors, it is worth mentioning that Loop interacts with Windows 365, which can be considered an advantage. Therefore, anyone who organizes their work through it can interact with PowerPoint, Word or Excel and there is even a shortcut to access Teams.




