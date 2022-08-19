Microsoft login data leaked on GitHub by company employees

Credentials used in Microsoft’s online infrastructure by are confirmed to be on . The itself attested that what happened is true after discoveries by a cybersecurity company called SpiderSilk. Data like this is vitally important as it gives access to Azure DevOps code.

The cybersecurity firm reported that at least seven login credentials were made public. Three of them were still active at the time of discovery and the others were not. However, there was the possibility that they could still be used within the company’s internal systems by the workers themselves.