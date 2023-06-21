Microsoft leads the quantum revolution with innovations in Azure Quantum

- Advertisement -

microsoft presents Azure Quantum Elements, a new tool that promises to revolutionize science and research. This tool provides a platform to integrate the latest innovations in high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing. With Azure Quantum Elements, scientists will be able to accelerate their discoveries, reduce costs, and speed up certain chemistry simulations. The public preview is expected in the coming weeks.

What does HPC, AI and quantum computing mean?

The high performance computing (HPC) refers to the use of supercomputers and parallel computing systems to solve complex problems. On the other hand, the artificial intelligence (AI) It is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems. Lastly, the quantum computing It is a type of computing that uses qubits instead of bits for information processing, which allows calculations to be performed at much higher speeds than traditional computers.

- Advertisement -

Copilot on Azure Quantum: Translating science into natural language

Another important innovation is Copilot on Azure Quantum, a tool that makes it easy for scientists to analyze complex problems in chemistry and materials science through the use of natural language. With this tool, scientists will be able to generate underlying calculations and simulations, query and visualize data, and get guided answers to complex concepts.

The path to the quantum supercomputer

Microsoft has also shared its roadmap to quantum supercomputer, a milestone in the history of computing. In this roadmap, it is highlighted that they have managed to create and control majorana particles, which are essential for the construction of a noise-resistant qubit. This achievement represents a breakthrough in the construction of a quantum supercomputer.

What are Majorana particles?

The majorana particles they are particles that are their own antiparticles. They are essential for building a noise-resistant qubit, which is a type of qubit that can maintain its quantum state for longer, making it easier to perform complex calculations.

New unit of measurement for quantum computing

Microsoft proposes the “reliable quantum operations per second” (rQOPS) as a new unit of measurement for quantum computers. According to Microsoft, the first quantum supercomputer will require at least one million rQOPS and could go as high as one billion.

- Advertisement -

What are rQOPS?

The rQOPSor “reliable quantum operations per second,” are a measure of the number of operations that a quantum computer can perform in one second with a high level of precision.

Microsoft’s announcement isn’t just a list of milestones and milestones, it’s a bold statement about the future of computing. Quantum computing has the potential to completely change how we solve today’s most challenging problems. The potential revolution of quantum computing is not limited to a single field, but will touch everything from chemistry to medicine, from materials science to astronomy.

More information at augure.com and at this link.