Microsoft launches two new Xbox controllers from the Elite Series 2 line

According to information, the new accessories of the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 line hit the shelves in blue and white with optional items. The Core version has adjustable joysticks, rubberized handles and several professional components that the common variant does not equip, however, with a small limitation: without the four rear boards and alternative D-Pad.

Microsoft launched this Tuesday (28) two new controllers for Xbox with custom look and improvements in construction compared to the traditional model. This recent announcement from the company comes a few days after the Velocity Green control was made official in the United States with white, green and black paint.

The expected battery life of the Elite Core 2 controller is 40 hours on a single charge, if the player gives up the wired headset. Both devices are cross-platform compatible and can be used on Xbox Series X|S and One consoles, as well as PCs with Windows operating system.

They are available for pre-order this Tuesday and can be purchased on the official Xbox website costing US$ 139.99, about R$ 725 in direct conversion. The manufacturer has not revealed further details about the availability of the controllers, so we don’t know if this next-gen lineup will also be released outside of the United States.

A video posted on the Xbox profile on Twitter reveals the look of the controls. Watch: