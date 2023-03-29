5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftMicrosoft launches two new Xbox controllers from the Elite Series 2 line

Microsoft launches two new Xbox controllers from the Elite Series 2 line

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Microsoft launches two new Xbox controllers from the Elite Series 2 line
microsoft launches two new xbox controllers from the elite series.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Microsoft launched this Tuesday (28) two new controllers for Xbox with custom look and improvements in construction compared to the traditional model. This recent announcement from the company comes a few days after the Velocity Green control was made official in the United States with white, green and black paint.

According to information, the new accessories of the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 line hit the shelves in blue and white with optional items. The Core version has adjustable joysticks, rubberized handles and several professional components that the common variant does not equip, however, with a small limitation: without the four rear boards and alternative D-Pad.

The expected battery life of the Elite Core 2 controller is 40 hours on a single charge, if the player gives up the wired headset. Both devices are cross-platform compatible and can be used on Xbox Series X|S and One consoles, as well as PCs with Windows operating system.

- Advertisement -

They are available for pre-order this Tuesday and can be purchased on the official Xbox website costing US$ 139.99, about R$ 725 in direct conversion. The manufacturer has not revealed further details about the availability of the controllers, so we don’t know if this next-gen lineup will also be released outside of the United States.

A video posted on the Xbox profile on Twitter reveals the look of the controls. Watch:

Spotify adds a daily ranking with the most listened to podcasts on the platform

Interested in these new Xbox controller models? Tell us, comment!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Apple Releases iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS 13.4, watchOS 9.5, and tvOS 16.5 Beta 1 to Developers

Apple on Tuesday made the first beta versions of iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS...
Laptops

ASUS ExpertBook B1, the new high mobility and performance laptops

ASUS has announced its new range of ExpertBook B1 notebooks, designed to offer high...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.