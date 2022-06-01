Microsoft launches the Surface Laptop Go 2, specifications and price of the new from the Redmond giant

Just this morning we had seen new rumors about the Surface Laptop Go 2, and just an hour ago its launch in Spain has been confirmedalthough at the moment in the reservation phase, which means that we can pre-purchase it but that we will not receive it until July 19, if we are individuals, or until June 7 in the case of companies.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is the direct successor of the model that we had the opportunity to analyze last year. It maintains the same keys of that one, which means that it is a clear commitment to mobility, although without giving up a good level of performance or a contained price.

At the design level, the Surface Laptop Go 2 adopts a continuous approachsomething that could seem like a problem but, frankly, seems to me to be a success, because the original model had a fantastic design and was finished in aluminuma premium material that is typical of much more expensive equipment, and polycarbonate resin with fiberglass in its base.

The keyboard of the original model was also one of its strong points, thanks to the touch of its keys with a slightly concave finish and its 1.3 mm travel, which transmitted a very good response with each press, which made the typing experience It was one of the best I’ve been lucky enough to experience with a laptop in its class. Imagine the Surface Laptop Go 2 will have maintained the level or may have improved it. Until I try it I won’t know for sure.

Surface Laptop Go 2: Specifications

We jump into the specs of the Surface Laptop Go 2, and we’re met with a PixelSense panel from 12.4 inches with 3:2 format, which is ideal for working with documents, editing texts and for focusing on a single task. Your resolution is 1,536 x 1,024 pixelswhich leaves us with a density of 148 pixels per inch, has a touch interface and reaches a maximum brightness of 330 nits.

The brain of the Surface Laptop Go 2 is a processor Intel Core i5-1135G7 (Tiger Lake), a chip that represents a considerable improvement over the Intel Core i5-1035G1 that the previous model used, since it has a higher IPC and has a more advanced and powerful GPU, although it maintains the count of four cores and eight threads. The base version includes 4 GB of LPDDR4X memory, but can be configured with up to 8 GB of RAM.

When it comes to storage, the Surface Laptop Go 2 comes with a 128GB or 256GB SSDdepending on the option we choose, it has a front webcam with HD resolution, it has two integrated far-field microphones, which allows us to make video calls without the need to add any peripherals, and it has Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium sound.

Jumping to the connectivity interface we find a USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, a 3.5mm jack connector and a Surface Connect port. As expected, the Surface Laptop Go 2 integrates connectivity Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, which means that it will allow us to surf the Internet at high speed, and that we will be able to connect peripherals wirelessly without any problem.

When it comes to security, the Surface Laptop Go 2 has a fingerprint reader In its top-of-the-range version (8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage capacity), it supports facial recognition and has a TPM chip, which guarantees full compatibility with Windows 11, which is the operating system that comes pre-installed. His weight is only 1.12 kilogramsand promises a range of up to 13.5 hours per battery charge.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 will be available for a price of 669 euros in its base configuration. As we have told you, it can already be reserved through the Microsoft Store. I remind you, before finishing, that this store offers a 10% discount to help parents, students and teachers, both on Surface devices and accessories.