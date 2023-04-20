Microsoft launches screen brightness control feature to save battery

Microsoft has released a new build of Windows 11 that brings a feature to save energy by reducing screen brightness. This is Content Adaptive Brightness Control available in Build 25346.
This feature in Windows 11 will darken or brighten areas of a screen or monitor based on the content being displayed with the aim of striking a balance between reduced power consumption with the visual experience to save battery life. For most users, this change will not be noticeable and should reduce power consumption.
The update also has a number of changes and improvements, including a redesigned connection bar for remote desktop sessions. Here’s everything that’s new, changed, and improved as listed by Microsoft.
Brightness control can be adjusted in Settings > System > Display on “Brightness and Color” and through a drop-down menu with 3 options: Off, Always and “Battery only”. For battery-powered devices such as laptops and 2-in-1s, the default is “Battery Only”. We encourage Insiders on laptops, 2-in-1, to try the “Always” option and provide us with feedback on the visual quality of the CABC so we can ensure it is properly tuned.
There’s also a connection bar for remote desktop sessions for an updated light/dark mode design that aligns with our Windows 11 design principles. The update also improves loading Outlook contacts.
Between the new privacy settings and presence sensor APIsusers with a device with compatible occupancy sensors can now manage privacy and block/allow certain apps from accessing occupancy sensors.
Microsoft is also reintroducing updated Windows security (firewall) notification dialogs that match the visuals of Windows 11. Finally, it’s now easier to configure the HDR state when using battery power. Just go to Settings > System > Display > HDR and choose whether you want HDR (or HDR video streaming) to remain enabled when your PC is running on battery power.