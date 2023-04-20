Microsoft launches screen brightness control feature to save battery

Microsoft has released a new build of Windows 11 that brings a feature to save energy by reducing screen brightness. This is Content Adaptive Brightness Control available in Build 25346.

This feature in Windows 11 will darken or brighten areas of a screen or monitor based on the content being displayed with the aim of striking a balance between reduced power consumption with the visual experience to save battery life. For most users, this change will not be noticeable and should reduce power consumption.

The update also has a number of changes and improvements, including a redesigned connection bar for remote desktop sessions. Here’s everything that’s new, changed, and improved as listed by Microsoft.