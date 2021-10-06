Microsoft launches Office 2021, although it wants you to use Microsoft 365

Microsoft Office 2021 is the new version of the standalone productivity suite for local installations and is now available with perpetual license versions for Windows and MacOS.

I’ve been following Microsoft software releases for two decades and can’t recall one with so little “oomph.” And that Office continues to be its star software. We might think that the guys at Redmond have been very busy showing us the virtues of Windows 11, but still Office 2021 has arrived without any promotion.

An article (very short) by the corporate vice president Liat Ben-Zur a few days ago where, rather than promoting the local suite, he highlighted the capacity of Microsoft 365. And little else except versions and price. We haven’t even found it on the Microsoft web portal. And history repeats itself: the same company even advised “not to buy” Office 2019 and bet on the connected versions. Incredible but true.

The reality is that Office 2021 is not interesting for Microsoft when it is immersed in a total commitment to its cloud services and its launch seems more like a compromise than a solution. A compromise, perhaps, not to leave a millimeter of space for the alternatives in office suites, which there are and are very good (like LibreOffice) for the vast majority of users, and to keep development as the de facto standard.

Microsoft Office 2021, the last one?

Along these lines, Microsoft issued at the IGNITE 2020 conference a simple comment and in passing, about the development of a new version of the local suite and here we have it. Or we will. According to Microsoft, this version is intended to address those specific situations in which a device cannot connect to the Internet, process control devices in production plants that are not connected to the Internet, or specialized systems that must remain locked and require a communication channel. long term service.

Office 2021 includes the most recognizable and used applications of the suite in the cloud such as the word processor, Word, the Excel spreadsheet, the PowerPoint presentation, the database, Access, and the rest of the tools that make it up such as Outlook, Project, Visio, Publisher and the rest of additions in recent times such as Microsoft Teams that, as in cloud services, has replaced Skype for all communication tasks and is being promoted thoroughly, including its presence in Windows 11 by default.

There is very little news that a Microsoft 365 (or Office 365) user may not already know, because Office 2021 is totally based on the cloud suite. It includes a new real-time co-authoring capability that allows users to collaborate on the same document with other people and all applications have received a renewed visual experience, with a neutral color palette, a modernized ribbon interface, rounded corners , dark mode and others to better integrate with Windows 11.

There are other capabilities and enhancements that were previously exclusive to Microsoft 365 subscribers such as Translator, ink support in Outlook, an improved recording option in PowerPoint, or dynamic matrix functions for Excel.

Microsoft Office 2021: versions and prices

The suite is commercialized in versions of 64 bits and also of 32 bits, although there were rumors of the cancellation of this one. Only two versions will be released with support for Windows 10, Windows 11 and the last three versions of macOS:

Office Home and Students 2021, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Teams for an official price of $ 149.99 .

. Office Home and Business 2021, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Teams and Outlook for an official price of $ 249.99. (Includes rights to use the applications for commercial purposes)

To these two general versions must be added the Microsoft Office 2021 LTSC (Long-Term Servicing Channel) for use in corporate environments that do not need updates and do need stability and longer support time. All editions are perpetually licensed.

The suite should have been available since yesterday in retailers around the world and on Microsoft.com, but we already tell you that the promotion is being from minimal to none. And if Microsoft doesn’t promote it, imagine. As Microsoft 365 users, we cannot recommend this version in general., except for very specific cases. And for local installations, LibreOffice is the ideal solution: free, open source and plenty of features for 95% of users.