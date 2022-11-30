Microsoft launches hooded jacket for Xbox controllers for R $ 130

You didn’t read wrong! Microsoft has already released some pretty unusual items for the Xbox division, including even a refrigerator that mimics the look of the Xbox Series X, but this week, the Redmond giant announced what appears to be one of the strangest accessories ever made for a controller. video game. The Xbox Mini Controller Hoodie is a miniature hooded jacket to “dress up” your Xbox controller.

Available in black and white in the official Xbox store, the purely aesthetic accessory is made in the shape of the Xbox controllers and even comes with a zipper on the front. The manufacturer guarantees that the product is made of 100% polyester.





In the US, the item is being sold for US$ 25 (~R$ 130), but both versions are already sold out and there are no forecasts for restocking the stock. It’s the time of year when you might want to cozy up in a nice sweatshirt. This winter, don’t let your controls feel left out with a mini hooded sweatshirt.

The Xbox Gear Store has a series of other products inspired by Xbox and its games, also delivering in Europe, but be careful, as prices are in dollars and purchases are subject to taxes from the Europeian Federal Revenue Service. So, would you have the courage to buy a coat for your control?

