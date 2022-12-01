Microsoft launches dynamic theme for Windows 11 in new optional update

Young! It provides Microsoft OneDrive subscribers with storage alerts on the Systems page in the Settings app. Alerts appear when you are close to your storage limit. You can also manage your storage and purchase additional storage if needed.

Young! It gives you the total amount of storage capacity of all your OneDrive subscriptions. It also displays the total storage on the Accounts page in the Settings app.

Young! It combines Windows Spotlight with Themes on the Personalization page. This makes it easier to discover and turn on the Windows Spotlight feature.

Young! It adds a new mobile device management (MDM) policy for organizational messages. It gives your company the option to register tenant devices so that they receive personalized messages from you. For example, you can use Intune to record messages. They will render on Windows.

It addresses an issue that affects some modern apps. This prevents them from opening.

It resolves an issue that affects some devices that are managed by a company. We’ve improved the reliability of app installs for them.

It addresses the suspension of Daylight Saving Time (DST) in the Republic of Fiji for this year.

It resolves an issue that affects DCOM (Distributed Component Object Model) authentication protection. We will automatically raise the authentication level of all non-anonymous activation requests from DCOM clients to RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_PKT_INTEGRITY. This occurs if the authentication level is below Packet Integrity.

It resolves an issue affecting on-premises Unified Update Platform (UUP) clients. It removes the lock that prevents them from getting offline language packs.

It addresses an issue that affects process creation. It fails to create security audits for itself and other related audit events.

It resolves an issue that affects cluster name objects (CNO) or virtual computer objects (VCO). Password reset fails. The error message is: “There was an error resetting the AD password… // 0x80070005”.

It addresses an issue that affects transparency in layered windows. This occurs when you are in Locally Integrated High Definition Remote Applications (RAIL) mode.

It addresses a known issue affecting the Input Method Editor (IME). Certain apps may stop responding. This occurs when you use keyboard shortcuts to change the input mode of the IME.

It resolves an issue that affects microphone streams that use the Listen feature to route to the speaker endpoint. The microphone stops working after restarting the device.

It resolves an issue that may affect applications running under WLDP (Windows Lockdown Policy). They can stop working.

It resolves an issue that affects Microsoft Defender when it is not the primary antivirus. Microsoft Defender fails to disable passive mode. This issue occurs when you disable Smart Application Control (SAC).

It adds .wcx to the list of dangerous extensions that some application control policies don’t allow.

It resolves an issue affecting Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. Automated investigation blocks response investigations in real time.

It resolves an issue affecting landscape printing in Microsoft Edge. Print output is incorrect. This issue occurs when you use Microsoft Defender Application Guard.

It resolves an issue that causes File Explorer to stop working. This occurs when you close context menus and menu items.

It resolves an issue that may cause certain applications to become unresponsive. This occurs when you use the Open File dialog box.

It resolves an issue that sometimes affects File Explorer when opening a file. Due to this, there is a high CPU usage.

It resolves an issue that affects enabling the Settings app’s protocol. The app is unable to open a page in the Accounts category.

It resolves an issue that affects a computer account. Using non-standard characters can break cleanup of OOBE (Out of Box Experience) accounts.

It resolves an issue affecting the CopyFile function. It can sometimes return error 317: ERROR_MR_MID_NOT_FOUND.

It resolves an issue affecting the Windows Firewall service. It is not started when you enable the Override Block Rules option.

It resolves an issue that affects some games and apps. This issue is related to GPU performance debugging features. This reduces expected game performance.