Microsoft launches an online community for Mac users

- Advertisement -

Just because you use a Mac doesn’t mean you have to use the entire Apple universe. I mean that you may well be using Apple devices because they can, and are, the best, but it is also likely that you will have the need to use third-party applications, for example Microsoft. It is common to continue using Word and for this reason, the company wants administrators who use Mac not to be left behind and an ad hoc online community has been created.

A dedicated forum for Information Technology experts using Microsoft applications on Mac

As we said, the fact that you use a Mac or an iPhone does not mean that everything has to be from the apple. You can feel very comfortable with Apple devices but use Microsoft applications, such as Word. The application that is used almost throughout the world in an “official” way such as Word, has very different users.

- Advertisement -

Those of the Mac are no less and administrators and information technology experts accustomed to using Microsoft on Apple computers will now have their space in forums and in general, online, thanks to the community that has been created.

The new forums are intended to become a central location for sharing valuable resources and knowledge. Intended for people who support Mac users with Microsoft applications especially in the company.

Any user of Microsoft 365 or Microsoft Intune you can read and post on the forum. Now, you still have to be patient because it looks like community access is still being rolled out. So don’t worry and don’t think that it doesn’t work correctly.

It is a great idea since Microsoft applications such as Word and Excel are being used on a daily basis regardless of the hardware where it is being used. So if you are one of those who needs to be managing accesses and responses, this community it is created for you.

- Advertisement -

You will tell us what this forum is like if you access it. Above all, we hope that it will serve to solve possible failures that are detected in the applications and that Help them improve in their day-to-day tasks.