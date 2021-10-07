Microsoft Kinect is back thanks to the Sky company

Microsoft Kinect brought us many joys a few years ago, a device that calculated the position of users to interact with them in various games. The technology was revolutionary in the domestic consumer sector, although today even floor vacuum cleaners have sensors that perfectly do that job.

The thing is, a lot of people miss the Kinect, and now Sky is resurrecting Microsoft’s accessory to integrate it with its new TVs. Sky glass.

They have created a separate 4K camera that includes motion controls and support for gestures. It will be possible to play with them, as well as share TV on social networks, something already very common today. We can synchronize TV with other people, with integrated video and on-screen chat, choosing the content to watch in a group.

Sky worked with Microsoft to make it possible. In fact, Microsoft already wanted to make a social TV with its Kinect accessory in 2013, an accessory that came with the Xbox One, a console that at the time included an HDMI input port to access satellite television providers such as Sky and cable boxes.

The idea of ​​Microsoft at the time was to offer more than interaction in games, it wanted to offer social functions for people to watch TV in a group, remotely, and that is what Sky wants to do now.

It’s about the function Sky Watch Together, a function that will allow See others’ reactions instantly, with motion controls and gesture support for games, games that will come already on Sky Glass televisions (Paw Patrol and Fruit Ninja have already been confirmed).

The camera will also allow multiplayer games, but they have not given details of what they will be.

During the next year we will see these televisions in the United States, only then will we know more details about prices, as reported in The Verge.