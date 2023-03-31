Microsoft is under investigation for alleged monopoly of Windows and Office

In recent months, Microsoft has faced a tough legal battle over its attempted acquisition of Activision Blizzard, with many regulators calling into question the company’s intentions and its possible threats to the video game industry. As if that weren’t bad enough, the Bundeskartellamt, Germany’s antitrust authority, has announced that it has opened an investigation to determine whether it can take punitive measures against Microsoft for monopoly, citing its digital ecosystem, cloud computing, operating systems and software as some of the of the reasons for the procedure.

After Google, Meta and Amazon, Microsoft is the Bundeskartellamt’s next target. The German entity states that “with Windows and Office products, Microsoft has a long and very strong position in operating systems and office software. In view of this, the company has continuously expanded its product line for private customers and companies.” - Advertisement - In addition, “we’ve seen a strong rise in the importance of cloud services Azure and OneDrive, which are often associated with other Microsoft applications, and the resounding success of Teams, software for video conferencing and collaborative work.”

The regulator also highlights the Xbox division, LinkedIn and Bing as other areas in which Microsoft is active and prompts it to investigate “whether Microsoft is extremely important for competition in the markets. Such findings may allow us to take action at an early stage and prohibit possible anti-competitive measures.” It is worth noting that this same entity recently determined that Google, Meta and Amazon fall under the “special abuse control regime”, which allows them to take quick action if it detects anticompetitive behavior, thanks to updated powers designed to act before the giants of technology.