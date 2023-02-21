Microsoft is paving the way for advertising integration in the new Bing

Microsoft and Google are risking a lot by rushing the launches of their respective web search chatbots. Microsoft is seeing with the rise of ChatGPT and Generative Artificial Intelligence an opportunity to gain position in the segment of web search at the expense of Google, and Google fears the loss of its traditional hegemony in search if it does not take action in the matter.

We now know that Microsoft’s ambitions go much further, where the company is already testing the integration of advertising links into the search results generated by the chatbot of its recently launched version of Bing, although it has not yet become available to all users.



Speeding up processes to start the monetization of the new bing

Initially, it is testing integration with traditional search advertising links, although the company is also developing a new advertising format aimed at advertisers in specific industries.

But from Microsoft they are also moving the tab so that advertising agencies become interested in inserting advertising links within the search results of the Bing chatbot.

In this sense, Reuters has been able to learn that Microsoft has already had a private meeting with a major advertising agency, carrying out a demonstration of the new Bing with the integrated chatbot and the viability with advertising integration.

Some advertising agencies are already learning about the possibilities

The idea is that the advertising integration based on user queries can only occupy the top of the results.

Reuters learned that major advertising group Omnicom, which works for major brands, warned its clients last week that search ads could generate less revenue in the short term if chatbots occupy the top of search pages without integrating ads. some.

But Reuters also echoes the statements of Michael Cohen, executive vice president of performance media at media agency Horizon Media, who independently met with Microsoft representatives, noting that the links at the bottom of the responses Bing’s AI-generated search results could be places for ads, though he notes that “it appears they intend to start immediately with integrated paid ads.”

Cohen also points out that we will only have to wait a few more weeks, since at the beginning of March there could be more information about the advertising strategy.

Microsoft is excited about the ad revenue potential it could get when the new Bing reaches a larger number of users, considering that there are currently millions of people on the waiting list eager to access the new Bing.

This could also be an interesting opportunity for the Edge browser to increase its market share. What is clear is that the situation is accelerating, where it is seen that Microsoft will not rest until it achieves its goal of gaining muscle in the search segment.

