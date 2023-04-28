Microsoft is ditching mice, keyboards and webcams in favor of Surface accessories

Microsoft’s line of mice, keyboards and webcams are being discontinued. The news was announced by the company’s communications manager, who took the opportunity to unveil a brand new strategy for the company.

Although best known for its operating systems, software and home consoles, Microsoft has a long history of making PC accessories, ranging from mice and keyboards to pens and headphones, which it sells to consumers. consumers around the world. He is very You’ve probably used a Microsoft-branded accessory at least once in your life.

Unfortunately for the most nostalgic among us, Microsoft will immediately stop manufacturing its mice, keyboards, webcams and other accessories. Going forward, Microsoft plans to focus on its Surface brand and accessories. This change will significantly reduce Microsoft’s accessories portfolio, and current stock will still be on sale until sold out at various retailers.

Microsoft wants to focus on its Surface products

Rather than release its accessories for all PC users, Microsoft will now consolidate its ranges of Windows peripherals under the Surface brand, that is to say that all should be designed to work with computers of the same name. The decision to stop production of Microsoft-branded hardware marks thethe end of an era that began with the release of the first Microsoft mouse in the early 80s.

” Going forward, we will focus on our portfolio of Windows PC accessories under the Surface brand. “Explains a press release from Microsoft. ” We will continue to offer a range of Surface-branded PC accessories, including mice, keyboards, pens, docking stations, adaptive accessories, and more. Existing Microsoft-branded PC accessories, such as mice, keyboards, and webcams, will continue to be sold in existing marketplaces at current retail prices, while supplies last. “.

Note that Surface accessories cannot currently replace all Microsoft brand accessories. There is no Surface webcamfor example, that customers could buy to add a webcam to their devices.