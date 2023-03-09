Microsoft insists Game Pass price won’t rise after merger with Activision Blizzard

Microsoft has tried to shake off rumors that it could raise Xbox Game Pass prices if its merger with Activision Blizzard goes through. As we know, the Redmond giant is doing everything it can to get regulatory approval, including deals to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles and NVIDIA GeForce.

In its preliminary findings on the proposed deal last month, the UK regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), raised concerns that Microsoft might choose to raise the price of its Game Pass subscription plans after the addition of popular content from Activision. Subscription prices can easily be revised, and Microsoft may have an incentive to do so as it adds content as popular as Activision’s, including CoD.

- Advertisement - However, in a just-published response to the CMA’s queries, Microsoft said it does not plan to raise Game Pass prices due to the ongoing deal, and stated that doing so would be counterproductive because it would lead to a drop in subscribers. Xbox Cloud finally lets you stream Xbox games on any PC Game Pass prices will not increase as a result of the merger, and certainly will not increase to offset the substantial benefits of Activision titles coming to Game Pass on a daily basis. This is because Game Pass will continue to be limited by B2P [comprar para jogar].

Microsoft noted that it has not increased Game Pass prices since the introduction of popular Bethesda content to the service, following the acquisition of ZeniMax Media, which made it owner of franchises such as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom and Dishonored. As always, we can only wait for this soap opera to unfold to find out what will happen after the possible merger.

