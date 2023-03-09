5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftMicrosoft insists Game Pass price won't rise after merger with Activision Blizzard

Microsoft insists Game Pass price won’t rise after merger with Activision Blizzard

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Microsoft insists Game Pass price won't rise after merger with Activision Blizzard
microsoft insists game pass price wont rise after merger with.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Microsoft has tried to shake off rumors that it could raise Xbox Game Pass prices if its merger with Activision Blizzard goes through.

As we know, the Redmond giant is doing everything it can to get regulatory approval, including deals to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles and NVIDIA GeForce.

In its preliminary findings on the proposed deal last month, the UK regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), raised concerns that Microsoft might choose to raise the price of its Game Pass subscription plans after the addition of popular content from Activision.

Subscription prices can easily be revised, and Microsoft may have an incentive to do so as it adds content as popular as Activision’s, including CoD.

- Advertisement -

However, in a just-published response to the CMA’s queries, Microsoft said it does not plan to raise Game Pass prices due to the ongoing deal, and stated that doing so would be counterproductive because it would lead to a drop in subscribers.

Xbox Cloud finally lets you stream Xbox games on any PC

Game Pass prices will not increase as a result of the merger, and certainly will not increase to offset the substantial benefits of Activision titles coming to Game Pass on a daily basis. This is because Game Pass will continue to be limited by B2P [comprar para jogar].

Microsoft noted that it has not increased Game Pass prices since the introduction of popular Bethesda content to the service, following the acquisition of ZeniMax Media, which made it owner of franchises such as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom and Dishonored.

As always, we can only wait for this soap opera to unfold to find out what will happen after the possible merger.

!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Google, Meta, Snap Stock to Benefit From US TikTok Ban, CFRA Says

How to?

How to create and publish podcasts with the new Spotify

The Spotify team has announced a series of interesting developments that improve the user...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.