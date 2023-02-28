Microsoft increases the limit of chats in the new Bing with AI

Ever since Microsoft introduced the new Bing with ChatGPT features, we’ve had various thoughts and turns. While Microsoft gradually opened the doors for users to try out some of its features, it was overwhelmed by user demands.

And the Bing chatbot started “behaving weird” so Microsoft started putting limitations on it. Limits that over time were changing as they were adjusting the dynamics of Bing.

Bing chatbot increases its chat limit

A lot has happened since the official announcement of the new AI-powered Bing. Now not only can the chatbot be tested from the desktop version, but it is also available on iOS and Android, as Microsoft understands that users do most of their searches from their mobile devices.

However, the evolution of the chatbot and the experience it has given users has not been linear. After launch, Microsoft underestimated the creativity of users to use the new Bing, which was not yet ready for certain situations.

So after several reports of laughable responses and chilling conversations, Microsoft limited certain types of questions as well as the amount of time users could spend using the chatbots. Limits that were relaxed with the days, as I adjusted the dynamics of the chatbot.

For example, the Microsoft team announced that it is increasing the limit of chats per day so that users can use it longer. The new Bing now supports a maximum of 100 chats per day with 6 chats per session. Let’s remember that the previous limit was 6 chats per session with a total of 60 chats per day in total.

A new dynamic that applies to both the Bing chatbot in its web and mobile versions. On the other hand, a detail to take into account is that these limits do not include normal searches that are carried out from Bing.

