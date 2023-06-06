Microsoft improves Windows 11 Paint with these new features

- Advertisement -

The Microsoft team shared a series of updates coming to Windows 11 Paint.

While it’s far from the Paint app we’ve all come to expect, this new update brings some exciting new stuff.

Visual changes, zoom and more for Windows 11 Paint

One of the novelties that will come to Paint has to do with support for dark mode. As with other Windows applications, Paint will automatically take the settings that the system has with the possibility of changing it manually.

On the other hand, the zoom of Paint is also improved. Not only will you see the preset options (25%, 50%, 75%..) but you will also be able to have the zoom you need just by moving the slider. And another dynamic that you will find new is that you can set the zoom to match the size of the window.

Microsoft has also implemented other visual changes so that all the dynamics of Paint match the new design of Windows 11. And if you are a fan of using keyboard shortcuts in applications, you can also implement them in Paint without problems, since it improves compatibility.

More news coming to Windows 11

At the moment, these new features of Paint for Windows 11 are being tested in the program on Insiders in the Canary and Dev channels. Once they pass the testing period, Microsoft may consider integrating it into one of the next updates of Windows 11.

And this is not the only novelty that we have seen in Windows 11. In a previous article, we told you that you can count on a series of widgets to monitor the performance of your Windows computer. A simple way to see the GPU temperature, processor speed, network connection, among other details.

And on the other hand, Microsoft is also preparing a new dynamic to make it easier for you to change PCs, without having to install applications and other settings manually.