Microsoft improves OneDrive for Windows 11 with this new design

Windows 11 brings an interesting update to the OneDrive app. A dynamic that we have already seen in other Microsoft applications for Windows, such as Paint or Clock.

With this OneDrive update you will find a more modern design consistent with the style of Windows 11. And of course, some details that improve its dynamics. We tell you all the news.

New OneDrive for Windows 11

If you use the OneDrive app on Windows 11, you may have noticed that its design is outdated if you take into account the general style of the operating system. A problem that already has a solution.

As mentioned in Xda Developers, the OneDrive application now has a more modern design for Windows. Just by opening the new application you will have the sensation of navigating between the Windows 11 configuration sections or sections, since the style, the menus and the way of organizing the contents are identical.

So forget about the multiple tabs that opened at the top, since now it follows a minimalist line. All the options are visible, and you will be able to scroll through them using the side menu.

Much simpler and more practical, since it will save you from having to complicate yourself with too many menus and options. On the other hand, at first glance an important piece of information is added: the storage of your OneDrive account.

Without the need to open any tabs or settings, you will always have visible the amount of total space and the storage space still available. And of course, the option to manage the storage space of your OneDrive account from the corresponding section.

While you won’t find any new features, this new design not only brings visual improvements, but also makes it easier to navigate the different sections of OneDrive. And as a bonus, the app also supports dark mode.