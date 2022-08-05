Microsoft improves one of the most important limitations of Xbox Series S

- Advertisement -

Xbox Series S is a cheap new generation console that perfectly complements Xbox Series X. The difference between the two at the level of specifications is great, but the price difference is also very marked, since the first one costs €299 (has been available for 260 euros) and the second has a recommended price of €499although normally it is almost impossible to get it for that price.

Despite the differences in terms of power that exist between both Xbox Series S holds all keys, as it has a custom Zen 2 CPU, integrates a Radeon RDNA2 GPU equipped with 1,280 shaders and comes with an SSD running at 2.4 GB / s. These three keys allow it to offer a true new generation experience, although it is true that it has a significant memory limitation.

The memory configuration that used with the Xbox Series S is divided into 8 GB of GDDR6 with a bandwidth of 224 GB/s (128-bit bus) and 2 GB of GDDR6 with a bandwidth of only 56 GB/s (32 bit bus). For comparison purposes, Xbox Series X has 16 GB of GDDR6 divided into 10 GB of GDDR6 with a bandwidth of 560 GB/s (320-bit bus) and 6 GB of GDDR6 with a bandwidth of 336 GB/s (320-bit bus). 192 bit).

Of that amount of memory, a part is reserved for the system and basic applications, which means that game developers only have access to part of it. In the case of Xbox Series S, we know that the reserved amount is about 2 GB, which means that developers only have access to 8 GB for games. This is already assuming an important limitation that is giving more than one headache to developers, and to alleviate the situation a little, Microsoft has confirmed the arrival of an update that will free “hundreds of megabytes of memory.”

We don’t have a hard number, but it does mean that the amount of memory reserved for system and applications will be reduced by several hundred megabytes, giving developers access to more than 8GB of memory. The final figure may be 8.5 GB, an amount that at first glance may seem like a minor improvement, and it certainly is, but when we see ourselves in such tight values, those additional 512 MB could make a notable difference. What